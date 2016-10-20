HUNTSVILLE, Ala., December 14, 2016

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine, part of Hexagon and the world’s leading provider of enterprise engineering software to the process, power and marine industries, announces the launch of PV Elite® 2017, the newest version of its complete solution for vessel and heat exchanger design, analysis and evaluation used by engineers, designers, estimators, fabricators and inspectors.

PV Elite 2017 provides a number of productivity enhancements, new codes and code updates, enhanced analysis and output generation and reports.

Productivity enhancements to PV Elite will help vessel designers get the job done faster. For example, they can take advantage of Undo/Redo functionality. With the News Feed, users can instantly access the latest product release news, webinars and social networking opportunities.

PV Elite now enables vessel designers to easily create and use custom data with Microsoft® Excel®. They can share common data with other PV Elite users to increase productivity. Nozzle loadings, saddle dimensions and more can be read directly from Excel.

New codes and code updates are included in the latest release, including the European seismic code EN 1998-1:2004 and IS 875 2015 wind code.

“We are dedicated to improving our users’ workflows by continuing to enhance our software,” said Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions President Rick Allen. “PV Elite 2017 reflects our commitment to provide the best analysis solutions for our customers around the world.”

PV Elite offers enhanced analysis, including additional ASME Section VIII Division 2 calculations. This includes half pipe jackets, large central openings in flat heads, jacketed vessels and heat exchanger tubesheet calculations.

Learn more by watching the webinar recording “What’s New in PV Elite 2017” at http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2016/10/20161201-pv-elite-webinar.html.

Intergraph products enable design and engineering to share relevant information seamlessly, thereby maintaining accuracy and improving efficiency. These include Intergraph Smart™ 3D, the world’s first and only next-generation 3D design solution specifically tailored for plant, offshore, shipbuilding and the metals and mining industries; CADWorx Plant Design Suite, for AutoCAD®-based intelligent plant design modeling, process schematics and automatic production of plant design deliverables; CAESAR II®, the world's most widely used pipe stress analysis software; Visual Vessel Design, for comprehensive pressure vessel, shell and tube exchanger, and boiler design and analysis; TANK™, for the design and analysis of oil storage tanks; and GT STRUDL®, one of the most trusted, adaptable and fully-integrated structural analysis solutions in the world.

Visit ppm.intergraph.com/products/analysis-product-family/pv-elite for more information about Intergraph PV Elite.

Information on Intergraph analysis solutions can be found at ppm.intergraph.com/analysis.

Intergraph Technical User Forum (TUF) LinkedIn groups provide an online discussion forum for year-round networking between users. To learn more about PV Elite and TANK and network with other Intergraph users, visit ppm.intergraph.com/technical-user-forums.

The ARC Advisory Group, a leading industry analyst firm, ranked Intergraph as the No. 1 overall worldwide provider of engineering solutions for plant design (process, power and marine), according to its “Engineering Design Tools for Plants & Infrastructure Global Market Research Study Market Analysis and Forecast Through 2020.”